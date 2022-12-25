Magda Szubanski as Sharon Strzelecki, centre, in the hit Aussie show, Kath and Kim. Photo / Getty Images

Magda Szubanski as Sharon Strzelecki, centre, in the hit Aussie show, Kath and Kim. Photo / Getty Images

Australian actress Magda Szubanski, who found fame for her role as Sharon Strzelecki on hit show Kath and Kim, has issued a warning to her followers over Christmas.

The 61-year-old posted a video to Twitter to wish her fans a happy holiday season and also revealed she’s been hit with Covid and is finding it hard to handle.

Merry Christmas and safe Happy Holidays everyone!! 🙏🥰❤️🌺🎄 pic.twitter.com/GEwNLinjuy — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) December 24, 2022

“Wishing you all a happy, healthy Christmas and holiday season. Don’t get this strain of Covid, it’s a real bastard, it’s not nice,” she said in her video. “‘Have as much fun as you can possibly have without getting crook.”

Yesterday the Sydney Morning Herald reported a post-Christmas Covid wave is looming in Australia as people find themselves infected for a fifth time.

New Zealand’s third wave of Covid infections will likely reach its peak during the holiday period and stretch well into next year with reported cases rising almost five-fold from a low point of about 1300 a day in September to more than 6000 a day now.

Meanwhile, fans were quick to respond with support for Szubanski when she revealed her latest round of the virus.

“Oh, @MagdaSzubanski I hope you feel better soon you poor love. Sending you big hugs and love,” one follower responded.

Another wrote: “Back at you Magda! Hope you and your family get spoilt rotten.”

“You’re right mate, this one’s a shocker, got a mate with this one and it’s bloody awful, get well soon and if you can have a Merry Christmas,” posted another fan.

The Daily Mail reports that Szubanski suffers from a number of chronic health issues and has also battled with weight issues.

In an interview with weight management expert, Dr Lucy Burns, Szubanski discussed binge eating to cope with emotional challenges.

“I think, really, that sense of sort of being able to forgive myself,” she said tearfully.

“Because I know people are like, ‘Why has she done that to herself?’ And I felt I had no choice. It was the only sane decision I could make, given the alternatives that I faced.

“And then you become this, like, f**king shame magnet ... And it’s like you’re not supposed to fight back. You are not allowed to defend yourself. You’re supposed to just hang your head again in shame and say, ‘I’ve brought this on myself.”



