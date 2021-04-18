Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
EntertainmentUpdated

Kate Winslet's new TV series Mare of Easttown and her love for co-star Guy Pearce

4 minutes to read
Kate Winslet stars in new HBO drama Mare of Easttown, coming to Soho and Neon from Monday April 19. Photo / Supplied

Kate Winslet stars in new HBO drama Mare of Easttown, coming to Soho and Neon from Monday April 19. Photo / Supplied

Dominic Corry
By:

Dominic Corry is an entertainment writer and film critic based in Los Angeles.

Kate Winslet has embodied a wide variety of characters throughout a long and illustrious career but she's somehow made it this far without ever playing a cop. That changes in the gritty new limited series,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.