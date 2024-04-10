Kate Beckinsale has deleted her cryptic photos shared from her hospital bed. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale’s social media posts from hospital have sparked concern from fans in recent weeks - but now the star appears to have removed them.

Last week, the actress, 50, deleted all of her Instagram posts referring to her recent stint in hospital, almost a month after first revealing that she was “sick”, reports People magazine.

The cryptic act led several fans to query whether Beckinsale was okay, leaving comments on her Instagram page.

Kate Beckinsale has shared several photos from a hospital bed in recent weeks. Photo / @katebeckinsale

On March 11, Beckinsale shared two photos of herself looking emotional and exhausted while in a hospital bed.

She shared more photos from hospital on March 19 as she paid tribute to her late father Richard Beckinsale, who died in 1979, and her stepfather Roy Battersby, who died on January 10, aged 87.

The actress marked Easter with another post that showed her in a hospital bed wearing themed socks. More recently, she shared snaps on April 4 documenting a visit from friend Jonathan Voluck. The pair wore peanut headbands and smiled for the camera.

She hasn’t spoken publicly about the reason for her hospitalisation, though she has denied undergoing treatment for a ruptured cyst or endometriosis. She commented on the former in response to a question from a follower.

“I didn’t have a ruptured cyst since 2019. But thank you so much for your kind wishes x,” she replied, referencing a ruptured ovarian cyst she suffered from in January 2019.

As well as caring for her mother, Judy Loe, amid her own illness, the actress is still grieving the death of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, who died in January after “a massive stroke” while battling two types of cancer.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Beckinsale “hasn’t been doing or feeling well”, but is “doing her best to take care of herself”.

Kate Beckinsale raced to the hospital to visit her stepfather before his death, still wearing her Golden Globes gown. Photo / Instagram @katebeckinsale

In her Mother’s Day post, she shared several photos of Loe enjoying cake and champagne, as well as herself amid visits to her mother along with her dogs.

“Happy birthday and UK Mother’s Day this last week to my incredible mother,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you to those that love us and support us when it’s s*** and try to make sure there are some bits that aren’t.”

The actress had been looking after her mother and her late stepfather after flying them both over from the UK to live with her at her Los Angeles home.

Late last year, a source told the Daily Mail, “Kate has been caring for her parents, who both have serious illnesses, for most of the year. She brought them to her home in LA and has made looking after them her No 1 priority.”

Beckinsale announced the death of her stepfather shortly after she was rushed to hospital following the Golden Globes award ceremony.



