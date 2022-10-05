Kanye West has hit back after Khloe Kardashian defended her sister Kim's parenting. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West has publicly slammed his former sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian online after she defended her sister Kim's parenting.

The rapper responded to the reality star's statements by resurfacing his earlier claims that the Kardashian-Jenner family "kidnapped" his daughter Chicago, according to the New York Post.

"You are lying and are liars y'all basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father not being there," he began his tirade on Instagram, written in all caps.

"So there y'all also threw a party before Psalm's birthday when I was flying back from Japan to be there for his birthday and the first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party on line," he continued, referring to his youngest child.

"Also I should see my children 100 % of the time but since there's a separation it should have been 50% of the time y'all wouldn't have played with Donda like that in Jesus name," he concluded, mentioning his late mother Donda West.

Khloe, 38, had commented on his Instagram earlier begging him to stop "tearing Kimberly down".

"Ye, I love you," she began. "I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here.

"You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect," she continued.

She also slammed the rapper for bringing up the "birthday narrative ... again" as he repeated his earlier claims that he was not invited to his daughter Chicago's party in January.

"Enough already," the reality star wrote. "We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone's tired of it."

Khloe went on to claim that West knows "exactly where" his children are "at all times".

"YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came," she pointed out.

The Kardashians star added that her sister Kim takes care of the kids "80 per cent of the time" - which West himself has acknowledged in a podcast interview.

She then offered to "continue this conversation privately" if West wants.

"Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love."