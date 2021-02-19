Kanye West is 'not doing well' amid Kim Kardashian divorce reports

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 13, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West is reportedly "not doing well" amid ongoing divorce rumours with Kim Kardashian.

The pair, who were married in 2014, have been the subject of split reports since December.

While they have yet to comment on the reports, a well-placed source told People the 43-year-old rapper was in a bad way.

"Kanye is not doing well," the source said. "He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over and there's nothing that can be done right now.

"He also knows what he is losing in Kim."

Multiple sources told People in January that Kim, who shares four children with Kanye, was preparing to leave Kanye and had hired a divorce lawyer.

"They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider told People at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

Another source added, "There is very little hope of reconciliation. It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles."

Reports emerged Kim had been distancing herself from her husband after his failed presidential bid in November, in which Kanye revealed they almost aborted their now seven-year-old daughter, North West.

Earlier in the year, in July, West also suffered a very public Twitter meltdown, in which he accused both his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to "lock me up".

It came after Kardashian announced the news in September that after 14 years, Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end, with the show to premiere on Foxtel's E! on March 19.

It is thought the drama surrounding the family contributed to the decision.