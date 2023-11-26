Kanye West and Chris Brown have come under fire for their latest move.

Kanye West is no stranger to making anti-semitic remarks, but his latest move has deeply upset fans.

Page Six has reported the Donda rapper and his friend, fellow star, Chris Brown are facing intense backlash after a clip of them dancing to an anti-semitic song went viral on social media.

In the clip which has amassed thousands of views, West - who commonly goes by “Ye”, is seen smiling as he raps “How I’m anti-semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b**ch,” which is a verse of his new song Vultures ft. Ty Dolla Sign.

While it’s unclear if Brown also sang the lyrics, he was seen laughing and joking around with West promoting fans to hit back on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Jewish businesswoman Tanya Zuckerbrot addressed the video writing, “What’s more sickening? The lyrics … Or the fact that both Kanye West and @chrisbrownofficial find it hysterical?”

Chris Brown was seen enjoying the offensive song.

One fan supported Zuckerbrot’s comments adding, “Let the record industry chew on this. Let them never ever work again,” while another said “Does anyone know how to block certain artists from Spotify? Don’t want to give them one cent!”

A third person commented, “This is insane,” while others said they feel bad his children see him as a role model.

Neither West or Brown have addressed the controversy.

It comes one year after Adidas ended its partnership with the Grammy winner after he made offensive and anti-semitic remarks.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the company said in a statement issued in October last year. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging Adidas to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review.

Adidas said it had conducted a “thorough review” and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. The sportswear company’s CEO at the time, Kasper Rorsted said it was expected to take a hit of up to €250 million ($433m) to its net income in 2022 from the decision.