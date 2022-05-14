Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey debuted their romance earlier this month. Photo / Instagram

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey were the ultimate love birds during their recent date.

The Big Bang Theory actress took to Instagram today to share with fans a series of loved up snaps of her and Pelphrey's "magic" animal-filled farm date.

The couple snuck a kiss while riding horses around the farm. Photo / Instagram

The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other it seems as the photos the actress posted on her Instagram story show the pair sweetly kissing and hugging throughout their special date.

The newly announced couple can be seen sneaking a kiss while riding horses, while another photo shows the Ozark actor embracing Cuoco and placing a kiss on her cheek.

The new couple appeared loved up in the photos posted to Cuoco's Instagram. Photo / Instagram

Other snaps from their date include the couple making the most of their day on the farm by patting a mini horse and carrying a goat. Cuoco captioned one of the photos "First barn day = magic."

Kaley Cuoco holds a goat during the couple's farm date. Photo / Instagram

The Big Bang Theory actress

subtly revealed her new romance to her fans earlier this month

by posting a series of images to her Instagram account with the caption reading "Life lately" followed by a poetic quote: "The sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey."

Hidden in the photo sequence which included photos of a pool, a video of the star's German shepherd and old buildings, the actress shared some personal Polaroid shots of her and Pelphrey snuggling up to one another.

Cuoco also shared a snap of Pelphrey petting a mini horse. Photo / Instagram

Prior to dating Pelphrey, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Her second marriage with businessman Karl Cook ended in September 2021 after three years.

In a joint statement released by the pair last year they said: "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realised that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

In an interview with Glamour for her April 2022 cover shoot, Cuoco made it clear she has no plans to get hitched a third time.