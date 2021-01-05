Justin Bieber says he's no longer a part of Hillsong megachurch

Pop star Justin Bieber is a believer no more – at least in Hillsong – following celebrity pastor Carl Lentz's sacking from the Australian megachurch last November over a series of "moral failures".

The 26-year-old singer set the record straight overnight on his Instagram Stories, after reports earlier this week that he was studying to become a "full-fledged minister" at Hillsong.

"I'm not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that," Bieber wrote in capital letters over a screenshot of an article, headlined "Justin Bieber Reportedly Studying to Be a Minister for Hillsong Church".

"Have no desire for that. This is fake news."

In the following story, he wrote: "Hillsong is not my church."

"For clarity I am a part of Churchome."

Bieber – who was baptised by Mr Lentz in an NBA player's bathtub in 2014 – isn't the first celebrity to cut ties with the church after the disgraced pastor's actions came to light.

His ex-girlfriend, fellow singer and actor Selena Gomez, reportedly quit Hillsong in December, after becoming "bitterly disillusioned" with the church in the aftermath of her break-up with Bieber.

When it was revealed that Mr Lentz had cheated on his wife of 17 years, an insider told The Daily Telegraph it was the final straw for Gomez.

"At one stage she adored Carl … she, Brian, his daughter Laura and Justin were a team, really close. Now she doesn't want anything to do with Hillsong anymore," they said.

"She doesn't identify with Hillsong any longer."

Mr Lentz and his wife Laura, who have three children, moved from the east coast of the US to Los Angeles in late November in an attempt to salvage their marriage, after he was fired.

Mr Lentz had run Hillsong's megachurch in New York City and had been popular among its many celebrity adherents including Bieber and his wife Hailey and NBA player Kevin Durant.

The action to fire the 42-year-old followed the recent discovery of "moral failures", Australian pastor and Hillsong founder Brian Houston wrote in an email at the time to Hillsong East Coast church members.

"I am very sad to inform you that Hillsong Church has terminated the employment of Pastor Carl Lentz," Mr Houston wrote.

"I know this will come as a shock to you, but please know that this action was not taken lightly and was done in the best interests of everyone, including Pastor Carl.

"The action has been taken following ongoing discussions in relation to leadership issues and breaches of trust, plus a recent revelation of moral failures."

In a later meeting leaked to The Daily Mail, Mr Houston lashed Mr Lentz, accusing him of "general narcissistic behaviour, manipulating, mistreating people, I think sometimes other hurtful things, the breaches of trust … constantly lying".

"He was a difficult man to have any kind of direct conversation with, because it was always defensive, it would always be put back on the other person, as though they're the ones with the problem," Mr Houston told the meeting.