Justin Bieber has made his triumphant return to the stage. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Bieber has returned to the stage.

The pop star hit the stage for the first time on Sunday since he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and his proud wife, Hailey Bieber was watching on.

After being forced to postpone a number of dates on his Justice World Tour after coming down with facial paralysis which affected the nerves in his ear and face, Bieber made a triumphant comeback by performing at the Lucca Summer Festival in Lucca, Italy on Sunday night.

Watching on proudly, his wife filmed a video of the star topless onstage and uploaded it to Instagram with the caption: "One thing I know for certain is you can't keep this guy down."

The star's supportive wife took to Instagram to share a video from the concert. Photo / Instagram @haileybieber

It comes as the Baby star is due to perform across Europe and Australia over the rest of 2022 with his gigs scheduled to wrap up in spring 2023.

He postponed 14 shows because of his health crisis but has yet to announce any rescheduled US shows.

The Ghost singer previously explained his condition in a heartfelt message to fans on his Instagram account stating: "It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.

Justin Bieber revealed in a video he has recently been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Photo / Instagram @justinbieber

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile with this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically obviously not capable of doing them.

"I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so I can do what I was born to do."

Bieber then went on to say he is doing everything he can to get better and thanked fans for their encouragement and support.

