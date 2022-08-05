Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: Their take on the week's news

Jono and Ben present The Weak-End - August 5th. Video / NZ Herald

After a three-week hiatus, no one noticed they were gone.

But Jono and Ben don't give up that easily. The radio duo are back for another Pulitzer Prize-winning edition of the Weak-End.

In this week's episode, Hawaii enthusiast and National leader Christopher Luxon put his best foot forward for the Parliamentary Karaoke Competition, singing live on the news.

Later, thanks to a lack of broadcast rights Jono and Ben resort to ambushing innocent Kiwis on the street to provide Commonwealth Games coverage for them.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden makes up a brand-new word and in the same week, channels his inner Ron Burgundy in an auto-cue atrocity.

Also, a foul-mouthed Aussie supporter unloads on live television.