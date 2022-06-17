Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: Their take on the week's news

Jono and Ben's The Weak-End: June 17, 2022. Video / Supplied

In this week's episode of Jono & Ben's Weak-End, Jono and Ben commiserate with the New Zealand national football team following their most intense game of football since the last time they shamelessly jumped on the All Whites bandwagon.

The show reveals the previously unseen footage of Jacinda Ardern shuffling "Old Man Mallard" off to his cushy European posting. Ryan Bridge broadcasts some X-Rated genital arts and crafts. And the boys recap the first week of Love Island, the reality show featuring half-naked people with better DNA than the rest of us.