The stage caught fire at a September 20 Jonas Brothers performance in Portland. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The stage caught fire at a September 20 Jonas Brothers performance in Portland. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The Jonas Brothers were nearly “Burnin’ Up” over the weekend after a fire broke out at their Portland show.

US Weekly reported that flames appeared on an upper level of the Moda Center stage during the band’s September 20 concert.

Crew members quickly extinguished the flames while the band paused briefly.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the Jonas Brothers often use pyrotechnics in their performances.

According to the U.S. Sun, he trio allegedly did not acknowledge the incident during their closing remarks.