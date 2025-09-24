Advertisement
Jonas Brothers concert fire halts Portland show as crew put out flames

The stage caught fire at a September 20 Jonas Brothers performance in Portland. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The Jonas Brothers were nearly “Burnin’ Up” over the weekend after a fire broke out at their Portland show.

US Weekly reported that flames appeared on an upper level of the Moda Center stage during the band’s September 20 concert.

Crew members quickly extinguished the flames while the band paused

