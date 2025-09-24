The Jonas Brothers played in Portland as part of their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour, a series of shows celebrating the band’s 20th anniversary.
Members and brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick first gained fame as teenagers, releasing several albums and appearing in a variety of Disney Channel films and television shows.
Fellow Disney alum Demi Lovato made a guest appearance at the brothers’ first show of the tour, performing tracks from their hit movie Camp Rock.
Lovato described joining her ex-boyfriend Joe on stage as “so healing” on the Chicks in the Office podcast.
Late last year, a Prague Jonas Brothers concert was disrupted after security concerns were raised about the band’s safety.
An O2 spokesperson confirmed the performance stopped for a few minutes because a person was pointing a “prohibited laser” at Nick.
“The organising service responded to this fact immediately. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance and went back on the stage.”