Grab your red dress and get ready to enter the year 3000 because the Jonas Brothers have a major announcement.

It’s been a long time coming, but the Jonas Brothers have finally announced one massive New Zealand show.

Made up of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, the brothers are set to take the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena on February 27 next year, with the concert marking the first time the trio have ever performed in New Zealand.

Titled the Five Albums. One Night tour, fans are in for a night full of nostalgia as the former Disney stars are poised to play fan favourites like S.O.S, Burnin’ Up and Year 3000 as well as a few newbies like Waffle House and Summer Baby.

General public tickets go on sale August 8.

The trio were first formed in 2005 and were quickly signed by Columbia Records, going on to tour with pop culture icons like Kelly Clarkson, Jesse McCartney and the Backstreet Boys.

Their early stardom resulted in their own show with Disney Channel as well as multiple movie deals including Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2.

Despite their success, the brothers ultimately split in 2013, going on to pursue solo careers. Nick had hit songs like Jealous which charted at no 7 on the US Billboard Hot 100, while Joe teamed up with pop group DNCE to create the popular 2016 song Cake by the Ocean charting in the top 10 in multiple countries.

In 2019, the brothers reformed and made a massive comeback with their song Sucker, which debuted at no 1 on the Hot 100 and exploded as the “longest running number one Pop Airplay Single of 2019″ as well as receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

The brothers have since released two albums including Happiness Begins and their most recent release The Album.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Jonas Brothers

Where: Auckland’s Spark Arena

When: February 27, 2024

Tickets: One NZ pre-sale starts Friday, August 4, at 11am

Live Nation pre-sale starts Monday, August 7, at 12pm

General public tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 8, at 1pm