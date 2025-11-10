Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Jon Bon Jovi says son Romeo is ‘no nepo baby’ as he launches own band

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Jon Bon Jovi insists he has nothing to do with what his son Romeo does with his band, Lawn. Photo / Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi insists he has nothing to do with what his son Romeo does with his band, Lawn. Photo / Getty Images

Jon Bon Jovi insists his musician son Romeo Bongiovi is no nepo baby.

The 21-year-old aspiring singer is not letting his 63-year-old rock legend dad have anything to do with his band, Lawn.

Bon Jovi, who has Romeo with his 63-year-old wife Dorothea, told the Independent newspaper: “The first singles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save