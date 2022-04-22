The most recent information to come to light in the defamation trial is Heard's opinion on Depp's famous "Winona Forever" tattoo. Photo / AP

The most recent information to come to light in the defamation trial is Heard's opinion on Depp's famous "Winona Forever" tattoo. Photo / AP

WARNING: Graphic content

Johnny Depp is currently pursuing a US$50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard more than five years after their break-up.

Heard has countersued for US$100m ($150.8m), claiming she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

The case, which is taking place in a Virginia courtroom, began over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed article in which Heard wrote about being a victim of domestic abuse. While she did not name Depp in the piece, he claims the allegations are false and cost him lucrative film work in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The defamation battle has become a shocking case with disturbing footage and claims making headlines all over the world - and the most recent information to come to light is Heard's opinion on Depp's famous "Winona Forever" tattoo.

The court hears Heard's thoughts on tattoo

Depp got the tattoo in the 90s as a way to honour actress Winona Ryder whom he was dating at the time. However, once they broke up he changed the tattoo to say "Wino Forever".

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor took the stand in court to share the story of the tattoo, saying: "I took off the last two letters.

"I thought through pain comes humour. Humour has to come in there into the pain and that's how you play it out in the mind," he added.

Actor Johnny Depp stands in the courtroom on Thursday, April 21. Photo / AP

The actor then said Heard hated the tattoo and ultimately made him get a tattoo of her name as well. "

I was doing everything I could to bring a smile to her face as opposed to a frown and then the onslaught of whatever problems she was experiencing," Depp testified.

"I would try to wake her up with laughter, singing stupid songs in her ear. I generally just tried to keep bringing her mood up. Sometimes it worked, many times it didn't. But I tried."

Depp's wedding day claims

The court also heard Depp's claims that Heard did drugs on their wedding day in February 2015.

The actor accused his ex-wife and her friends of being high on MDMA - commonly known as ecstasy, during their wedding: "Amber, a couple of friends of mine ... All of her gang were all partaking in the MDMA."

Actor Amber Heard listens in the courtroom. Photo / AP

Depp also admitted he took drugs on their wedding day but said he stayed away from alcohol and MDMA, and instead opted to smoke marijuana.

Disturbing footage of Depp slamming cabinets

Yesterday's court hearing saw Heard testify and release footage of Depp slamming cabinets in a fit of rage during one angry outburst.

"I did assault a couple of cabinets, but I didn't touch Miss Heard," Depp said, referring to the video presented in court, adding that "there's a possibility" he was drunk at the time.

The court also heard revelations about allegedly violent incidents and explosive texts sent by Depp, that he had a "sobriety nurse" to keep him on the wagon while filming and that Heard allegedly put out a cigarette on his face.