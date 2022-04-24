The company pointed out the massive issue with Amber Heard's claim. Photo / TikTok/AP

A cosmetics brand that found itself involved in the trial that Johnny Depp has brought against ex-wife Amber Heard has debunked claims made by Heard's lawyer in court this week.

Milani Cosmetics was mentioned in the court case by Heard's lawyer who, during the opening statement this week in Virginia, claimed that the actress carried Milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One Correcting Kit in her purse during her "entire relationship with Johnny", suggesting she used the product to cover up injuries from Depp's alleged abuse.

In a 15-second video posted on TikTok, the cosmetics brand debunked Heard's claim.

"You asked us … let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!" the company captioned the post.

"Take note: Alleged abuse was around 2014-2016, got divorced 2016, makeup palette release date: December 2017," read text over the video that showed Depp and Heard in the courtroom, as the Backyardigans' song "International Super Spy" plays.

The short clip cuts to Milani's headquarters, where a woman holds a product catalogue, opened to the page describing the makeup compact. The camera then jumps to a slide that notes the product's 2017 release date, showing the product was only released after the couple's divorce.

"We are here to provide the facts of the case," the brand added in the comments.

The two actors have feuded in and out of the courtroom since they ended their marriage.

Depp brought the current defamation suit against his ex-wife after Heard wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she alleged she had been a victim of domestic abuse.

The trial, currently taking place in Virginia, has recounted various dramas which are alleged to have taken place throughout their tumultuous marriage.