Another wrote: “Now there will be no one who can say anything bad about @johnnydepp’s teeth ... he has a beautiful mouth, a very healthy appearance.(sic)”

The Edward Scissorhands actor previously claimed he had never wanted perfect teeth and had “loads of cavities” in his gnashers by the time he was 30.

He told Premiere magazine in 1995: “I had a root canal done eight years ago that’s unfinished. It’s like a rotten little stub.

“When I see people with perfect teeth, it drives me up the wall. I’d rather swallow a tick than have that!”

Meanwhile, Depp recently admitted his career has been “sometimes tragic”.

In a video message as he accepted the Global Contribution to Motion Picture award at the National Film Awards in London, he said: “Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to speak to you today. I feel very lucky, and I feel very honoured that you – all of you – allow me to still continue to do the work that I love to do.

Depp's teeth came under fire last year during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s always especially humbling when recognition for your endeavours comes directly from the hearts of the people, the hearts and minds who’ve joined me on this long mystical, magical, sometimes tragic – yet never boring journey.

“I can’t thank you all enough for continuing to allow me to tell the stories that I feel are necessary to be told.

“And for having stuck with me and my curious collection of characters over these many years.”