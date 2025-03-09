US actor John Goodman. Photo / AFP

John Goodman sustained a hip injury on set, causing a brief production delay for recovery.

Filming paused for two days; Goodman is expected to return to work on Monday.

The untitled film, directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, also stars Tom Cruise and Sandra Hüller.

John Goodman has been injured on the set of his latest movie.

The 72-year-old actor has been filming in the UK with Tom Cruise on Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s upcoming movie, which is currently untitled, but production has been paused so the veteran star can recover from his hip injury.

A Warner Bros Pictures spokesperson said in a statement: “Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.”

Insiders told Deadline that Goodman had slipped over last week while blocking a scene at Pinewood Studios and was taken to hospital for treatment on a relatively “minor injury”.