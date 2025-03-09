Advertisement
John Goodman suffers hip injury, delays UK film production

Bang Showbiz
2 mins to read

US actor John Goodman. Photo / AFP

John Goodman has been injured on the set of his latest movie.

The 72-year-old actor has been filming in the UK with Tom Cruise on Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s upcoming movie, which is currently untitled, but production has been paused so the veteran star can recover from his hip injury.

A Warner Bros Pictures spokesperson said in a statement: “Actor John Goodman experienced a hip injury. He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover. The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.”

Insiders told Deadline that Goodman had slipped over last week while blocking a scene at Pinewood Studios and was taken to hospital for treatment on a relatively “minor injury”.

Filming was halted for two days, but the outlet reports the ‘Flintstones’ star is expected back to the set on Monday.

The movie – which also stars Sandra Huller, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons and Sophie Wilde – follows “the most powerful man in the world” after he “causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the saviour of humanity”.

The project marks the Academy Award-winning director’s first foray back into English language movies since The Revenant in 2015.

Inarritu co-wrote the script in 2023 with Nicolas Giacobone and Alexander Dinelaris – the team he worked with on 2014’s Birdman – as well as Sabina Berman.

His 2014 film Birdman won four Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Director while its star Michael Keaton was nominated for the Best Actor gong.

His follow-up The Revenant was also a huge success at the Oscars, winning Inarritu his second Best Director accolade as well as a Best Actor gong for DiCaprio and another prize for cinematography.

Meanwhile, Goodman – who lost his home in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year – has a busy time ahead for his career because he has other projects in pre-production, including Chili Finger and Smurfs.

– Bang Showbiz

