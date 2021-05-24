Joe Rogan says white men are being 'silenced' by 'woke culture'. He's way out of line

Podcaster Joe Rogan is the next in line to take aim at cancel culture – arguing there will come a time when white males won’t be able to “speak” or “go outside”. Video / Joe Rogan via YouTube

OPINION:

Few men are as popular with young men as Joe Rogan.

The Joe Rogan Experience is the most popular podcast in the world, with around 11 million unique listeners per episode and 200 million downloads per month - and with 71 per cent male listenership, men around the world value what he has to say.

Of the thousands of raw and open discussions Rogan has had with interesting men and women from a variety of backgrounds, professions and political persuasions, I laughed recently when Rogan seriously suggested that straight, white men are being silenced by "woke culture".

He said that "it'll eventually get to [a point where] straight white men are not allowed to talk, because it's a privilege to express yourself when other people of colour have been silenced throughout history".

Rogan is the opposite of cancelled.

Rogan has a podcast with a massive, and at times cult-like following that is not controlled by any network or radio station and therefore doesn't have to answer to an HR department or manager, not to mention that cheeky little US$100 million deal he signed with Spotify.

Rogan literally cannot be silenced.

Don't get me wrong, I completely understand why a generation of young men tune in to his podcast.

I sometimes listen when he interviews someone I want to hear more from and have often found myself enthralled, laughing or nodding along in agreement.

Tarang Chawla with his sister Nikita, who was killed by her partner in 2015. Photo / Tarang Chawla, Facebook

Other times, I am left feeling angry and bewildered at his disregard for the social pressures that men feel to be tough, strong, stoic and brave, and how if you fall outside these confines, you are viewed as a less worthy "man".

In a patriarchal society, that pressure exists.

In many ways, Joe Rogan fits the archetype of American masculinity. He's white, straight and male, but it's more than just skin deep – Rogan also used to be a taekwondo fighter, a UFC commentator, loves lifting weights and professes to hunting animals while spruiking the benefits of an all-meat diet.

The status quo of masculinity in America is a natural fit for him, so whatever pressure he has felt to conform will not match those who do not fit the norm.

Rogan has most likely moved through life with the privilege of never even considering the idea of being sexually assaulted or harassed. But that's not a reality for all, especially women. Perspective and empathy are everything.

While Joe Rogan may feel straight white men are currently being attacked by "woke leftists", the truth is that for many that fall outside of the prototypical box, their fears are greater than being "cancelled" – they fear being sexually harassed, racially vilified or murdered.

To paraphrase a certain Margaret Atwood quote: "Men are afraid that women will cancel them. Women are afraid that men will kill them."

Australian family violence prevention organisation Our Watch carried out an evidence review, Men in Focus, suggesting that men who rigidly adhere to particular norms and ideas of masculinity - to act tough and be in control, etc - are more likely to display sexist attitudes and behaviours and be disrespectful and violent towards women.

In Australia, women are more likely to die at the hands of men who claim to love them than by a complete stranger.

My sister's story

Six years ago, my beautiful sister Nikita was murdered by her partner in the context of separation.

What added to the severe pain of losing her was that so much of the reporting around Niki's murder focused on the colour of her skin or suggested that it was motivated by South Asian cultural norms.

Violence and discrimination certainly impact different women differently, and the media attention that follows is frequently determined by whether or not you fit the status quo.

Women of colour, women with disabilities, transgender women, older women and those from the LGBTQI+ community in Australia deal with hatred and marginalisation on a daily basis, but the public outrage is contained.

This is also true for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, who experience higher rates of violence and violence that is often more severe, because of racism and the ongoing impacts of colonisation and dispossession.

Rogan's blind spot

While I am not looking to Joe Rogan to solve these issues, I do think he has a responsibility to fix one of his main blind spots by acknowledging his privileged position.

Rogan has one of the biggest platforms in the world. He has a captive audience base of young men who hang on his every word.

Whether he likes it or not, Rogan is a role model and men listen to men they respect, and few male podcasters are as respected as Joe Rogan.

When Rogan says "woke culture" is silencing white, straight men, enough of his followers will generally believe that.

What Rogan fails to grasp in this new era we are living in is that this is not about silencing voices, but about holding powerful men accountable for their actions. This is a good thing.

I don't think anyone would disagree that the Harvey Weinsteins and Jeffrey Epsteins of the world should be excused or not held accountable for abusing their power and taking advantage of women in the most horrific of ways.

Joe, it's simple: freedom of expression does not mean freedom from consequence.

It is no longer sufficient to simply say we are not sexist or racist.

Men like us must also recognise that we benefit from sexism or racism in ways we are not always clearly aware of.

It's never too late to educate yourself and remember that with great power comes great responsibility.

• Tarang Chawla is a lawyer, activist and Our Watch Ambassador