Manganiello chose to end his 7-year marriage to Vergara after hitting one critical impasse. Photo / Getty

Page Six has reported that Joe Manganiello’s decision to split from his wife of seven years Sofía Vergara came down to one thing: children.

An insider told the publication that the True Blood star, 46, always wanted to be a father and that his hopes of raising a child only grew more intense as the years passed.

It is not known whether Vergara, 51, was on the same page when the two tied the knot back in November 2015, but reports suggest that she hadn’t closed the door on the idea.

The Modern Family alum already has 31-year-old son Manolo, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

She was also involved in a messy court battle with her then-fiance Nick Loeb, who wanted custody over two frozen embryos from her 2013 IVF treatments to bring them to term.

While the judge ruled in Vergara’s favour at the beginning of 2021, the publication claims it may have negatively impacted her future children plans.

Sofia Vergara with her husband Joe Manganiello on their wedding day. Photo / Instagram

The close source revealed that the real reason for the couple’s divorce is their differing views on having children, revealing that the “irreconcilable differences” Manganiello cited in his divorce papers - which he filed on Wednesday - were true.

Despite rumours that the Magic Mike star’s longtime sobriety negatively affected the couple’s relationship, the insider claims this is not the case.

What’s more, the source affirmed that there was no infidelity or interest in other people in the mix.

Page Six revealed on Monday that Manganiello and Vergara were going their separate ways. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they shared in a joint statement.

“As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”