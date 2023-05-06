Jock Zonfrillo was a popular MasterChef Australia judge. Photo / Getty Images

A source claims there were repeated welfare checks conducted on Jock Zonfrillo by emergency services in the year before his tragic death.

A medical response unit regularly called to check on the MasterChef judge on account of persistent concerns over his health, reports the Daily Telegraph.

An insider revealed to Daily Telegraph that Zonfrillo had been tended to on “a number of occasions” before his untimely death at Zagame’s House in Carlton last weekend.

Police discovered Zonfrillo’s body at 2am on May 1 after allegedly receiving a “tip-off” from a caller.

According to Daily Mail, Zonfrillo’s wife Lauren Fried frantically called police to check on her husband before they found him dead in the Melbourne hotel.

Fried, who was in Italy at the time, became concerned when Zonfrillo failed to answer several calls from her, and then rang police to carry out a welfare check.

Jamie Oliver paid tribute to fellow chef Jock Zonfrillo. Photo / Instagram

Daily Mail reports that police officers found nothing suspicious. A coroner’s report has not yet been issued confirming the exact cause of death, but the news outlet reports he died of natural causes.

There was nothing in the hotel room to suggest drugs were involved and police allegedly believe the father-of-four passed away due to natural causes.

Zonfrillo’s MasterChef co-host Andy Allen and his wife Alex Davey were photographed arriving at their home in Carlton on Thursday afternoon. It’s understood they met with executives from Channel Ten, which screens the show in Australia, along with fellow judge Melissa Leong, to discuss publicity for the show.

Davey told the Daily Mail that her husband had lost his “best mate”.

The series, initially due to start in Australia on Monday, will now premiere on Sunday with the family’s full support.

TVNZ announced yesterday that it will screen MasterChef in New Zealand one week behind Australia, with the first episode set to air on Sunday, May 14 at 7pm.

In a statement issued by the network, they said: “The upcoming season will serve as a tribute to Jock, celebrating his incredible life and many achievements.”

“His legacy lives on in the MasterChef kitchen and through his immense impact on the culinary world across both sides of the Tasman.”