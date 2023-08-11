Ava Zonfrillo has shared a tribute to her late father. Photo / Instagram

Jock Zonfrillo’s eldest daughter Ava has shared a new TikTok video in remembrance of her late father.

The former MasterChef judge was found dead in his Melbourne hotel room on May 1. He was 46.

The Tik Tok video shared personal family clips of Ava and her younger brother Alfie growing up.

Zonfrillo’s daughter captioned the video saying, “Never thought I’d lose you at 22.”

Ava wrote during her Tik Tok, “Life is unfair” and “I miss you dad.”

The video quickly resulted in an outpouring of supportive comments.

“Oh sweetheart, it’s so cruel and unfair that you had to lose him so young” one person wrote.

“It was so clear that he loved his family so very much. Australia still mourns with you hun” said another.

Zonfrillo was laid to rest at an intimate funeral in Sydney on May 13.

He is survived by his wife and four children.