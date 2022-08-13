JK Rowling says police are involved following a death threat posted on Twitter. Photo / Getty Images

JK Rowling says she's working with police after receiving death threats in the wake of Salman Rushdie's stabbing in New York.

The Harry Potter author was among the many famous faces wishing Rushdie well following his attack on stage at a speaking event at the Chautauqua Institution.

She tweeted: "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok."

Rowling then revealed a man replied to her tweet, saying, "Don't worry, you're next."

She reached out to Twitter Support regarding the comments, before confirming police were acting on the exchange.

"To all sending supportive messages: thank you. Police are involved (were already involved on other threats)," she tweeted.

Rowling has previously been strongly criticised for comments she has made about the trans community.

Rushdie has been the subject of death threats ever since his controversial book, The Satanic Verses, was published in 1988.

Salman Rushdie remains in hospital following his stabbing at an event in New York. Photo / AP

The man accused of stabbing him yesterday, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has appeared in court and denied attempted murder and assault charges.

Rushdie remains in hospital, on a ventilator and unable to speak.

His agent Andrew Wylie says the author also has a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and one of his eyes. He says Rushdie will likely lose the injured eye.