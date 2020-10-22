Jimmy Fallon interviews Lily James in wake of Dominic West affair scandal

Actress Lily James has sat down for her first interview after photos emerged of her kissing her married co-star, Dominic West. Photos / Supplied

But the star was given a free pass in regards to the scandal, as the chat show host did not mention her weekend away with West in Rome.

James, who is currently promoting her Netflix drama Rebecca, had canceled all interviews since the scandal and pulled out of scheduled appearances on America's Today Show and The Graham Norton Show.

She appeared nervous in the video call with Fallon, before addressing rumours of a third Mamma Mia movie and said she'd jump at the chance to play Meryl Streep's young Donna Sheridan again.

The Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star was pictured with West during a trip to Rome, sparking rumours of West's infedelity to his wife.

In a bizarre display of unity a day after the story broke, West and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald kissed for photographers outside their house and gave the media a note which read: "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together."

Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West have been married for 10 years. Photo / Getty Images

Photos published in British tabloid The Sun show James and West getting cosy at the Leonardo da Vinci airport as they headed back to the UK, and sources told Page Six they were also spotted making out.

It comes after James recently spoke to Harper's Bazaar magazine, and shared that she makes mistakes "all the time".

"I think I make mistakes all the time. That's what life is all about. I would never want to run away from a situation or be too scared to act. I think that it's better to throw yourself in and make mistakes with an open heart. If your instincts are right even if they're misguided, or if you're open, you know, you can recover from your mistakes and learn from them."

Lily James has backed out of all of her other public appearances following drama with her married co-star Dominic West. Photo / Getty Images

An interview with West recently resurfaced, where The Affair actor discussed cheating. In the 2016 interview with the Evening Standard he implied women should be more understanding of affairs.

"I think women should be more indulgent of affairs. I really do. It's daft to kick someone out over a fling. Isn't it?"

"Everyone should turn a blind eye to men's behaviour between the ages of 40 and 50. Let it all blow over."