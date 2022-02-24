The jewellery worn by actors in The Crown is carefully chosen. Photo / Netflix

Jewels and antiques worth more than £150,000 ($300,000) have been stolen from the set of The Crown.

More than 200 items - including candelabras, jewellery, a grandfather clock, silverware, a domed birdcage and a costly replica of a Russian Faberge Egg bought by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather, King George V - were taken overnight last Wednesday during the final week of filming on the fifth season of the Netflix regal drama.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "The gang managed to gain access to the lorries, break them open and strip them of the lot.

"Producers have an incredible eye for detail and every item was meticulously chosen. To lose the lot is just heart-breaking."

Show bosses are said to be "frustrated" by the theft and desperately trying to source new props.

An insider said: "This couldn't have come at a more frustrating time.

"Producers are frantically trying to find replacements. But given so many were unique, it won't be easy."

However, the incident is unlikely to delay filming on the show.

A Netflix spokesperson said: "Replacements will be found and filming will not be held up."

Antiques dealers have been asked to look out for the stolen items.

Police confirmed they are investigating the theft.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that three vehicles containing props used in film and TV were broken into and a number of items taken. Officers investigated."

In December, filming on the show broke early for Christmas after "at least eight" crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the streaming service confirmed at the time: "The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases."

The fifth season will see Elizabeth Debicki play Princess Diana, while Imelda Staunton takes on the role of Queen Elizabeth, and Dominic West will play Prince Charles.

The cast also features the likes of Jonathan Pryce (Prince Phillip), Lesley Manville (Princess Margaret) and Jonny Lee Miller (John Major).