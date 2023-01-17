Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK fan screening of the film Hawkeye', in London on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. Photo / Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP, File

Close friends of Jeremy Renner have revealed the true extent of the star’s horrific injuries, admitting his condition is “much worse than anyone knows”.

The actor – best known for playing Hawkeye in the Avengers movies – was flown to hospital after being crushed by a 6,500-kilogram snowplough at his home in Nevada on New Year’s Day. He remains there in a critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.

A few days later, fans were relieved to see Renner, 51, well enough to share a selfie from his hospital bed, which he posted along with the caption: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplow accident. Photo / Instagram

However, according to RadarOnline, the situation is much more concerning than it may have appeared.

“Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there,” a friend told the outlet.

“The right side of Jeremy’s chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury.”

According to the source, he almost “bled out” as he waited for help to arrive, and was “in a lot of pain” and “having difficulty breathing”.

“He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this.”

Another source revealed that the damage to Jeremy’s chest was “so substantial” that it reportedly had to be “reconstructed in surgery”, and his recovery may take up to two years.

The actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed. Photo / Instagram

“So far, he’s had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg,” the source told RadarOnline. “Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body’s natural healing process to kick in, and that’s the case here.”

They added: “He’s a fighter, and he’s determined to get through this.”

In the wake of the horror accident, fans and fellow celebrities sent well-wishes for the Marvel actor, with fellow MCU star Mark Ruffalo posting on his Instagram story: “Prayers up for our brother on a full and speedy recovery.”

“Please send healing goodness his way,” the 55-year-old She-Hulk star added.

Renner regularly posts images with his snow equipment. Photo / Instagram.

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise head James Gunn tweeted: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”

“Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!” fellow Marvel star and Australian Chris Hemsworth wrote.

“Continued prayers your way brutha,” Chris Pratt added, while Taika Waititi said, “My brother I love you.”