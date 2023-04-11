Jeremy Renner has made his first late-night appearance since his New Year’s Day snowplough accident that broke “35 or so” bones and left him with internal injuries.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Marvel star was met with a standing ovation as he danced onto the stage with the aid of his cane before sharing horrifying details from the day of the accident.

The 52-year-old star said said the “harrowing” near-death experience happened when he tried to stop the snowcat from hitting his nephew Alex and despite months of gruelling rehab, he feels fortunate that his organs weren’t “messed up”.

The star told Jimmy Kimmel Live he felt lucky after his brush with death. Photo / YouTube

”It’s like a giant metal-like cookie roller, right? And it just missed every vertebrae, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell - my eye did pop out, that’s weird.”

The star added, ”But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up.”

The Hurt Locker actor also revealed that it was tough to think about what his young nephew was seeing when Renner was squashed by the 6350kg machine.

”He was there during the entire time and he had to see his uncle Jeremy on the ground - I did not see any of this stuff, but the blood and the thing and the eye, and all that stuff right? I had to see what his perspective was.

”It’s pretty harrowing to take the time to really consider somebody else’s perspective.”

Jeremy Renner used a cane when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Photo / Getty Images

Renner also recalled hearing some of the firefighters, some of who he knew personally, saying they had done the best they could.

He added: “Some people thought I was dead and was going to die.

”I’m like, ‘No, man. I’m trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it’. I’m like, ‘I’m out of here’.“

Renner earlier said it would’ve been a “horrible way to die” if he was on his own.

In his first TV interview, Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview - A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph, he said: “If I was there, on my own, that would’ve been a horrible way to die. And surely, I would’ve. Surely.

”But I wasn’t alone - [I was with] my nephew. Sweet Alex. And the rest of the calvary came.”