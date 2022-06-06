Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Jennifer Ludlam: My story as told to Elisabeth Easther

8 minutes to read
Jennifer Ludlam plays the character Leanne on Shortland Street.

Jennifer Ludlam plays the character Leanne on Shortland Street.

By
Elisabeth Easther

MYSTORY

Jennifer Ludlam has been appearing on stage and screen both here and across the Tasman for over 50 years. Playing the character Leanne on Shortland Street, Ludlam is proud to be part of the ground-breaking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.