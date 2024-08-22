Rodriguez and Lopez first met in 2005 when the multi-talented A-lister was married to Marc Anthony. The couple attended a baseball game where they met Rodriguez who was playing for the New York Yankees.

While the pair did not date until 2017, Lopez told Sports Illustrated in 2019 that there “was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds”, when she shook hands with the sportsman all those years ago.

The pair reconnected over dinner 12 years later and in March 2019, announced they got engaged while vacationing in the Bahamas, however just two years later, multiple sources revealed they had called off their engagement.

They soon released a statement, telling fans they are “better as friends”.

Rodriguez’s Instagram story came on the same day Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

The former couple had been battling separation rumours for months with TMZ reporting Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

It’s understood she submitted the documents pro per - meaning by herself and without a lawyer present.

Citing insider sources, both TMZ and Page Six have claimed there is no prenuptial agreement and that the documents do not specify whether a prenup is in place.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage has ended after two years. Photo / Getty Images

The former couple have reportedly been trying to negotiate a settlement for months, but the ongoing talks have allegedly caused their relationship to sour.

Speaking to People magazine, a source said Lopez and Affleck mutually decided “it’s time to move on” for various reasons.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself.”