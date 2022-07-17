Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had "the best possible wedding ... at very, very long last". Photo / On the JLO

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had "the best possible wedding ... at very, very long last". Photo / On the JLO

Known to the world as Jennifer Lopez, JLo and - for a time - Jenny from the Block, at 52, the singer-actress has finally wed long-lost love Ben Affleck - and changed her name in the process.

After tying the knot over the weekend in Las Vegas, just months after Affleck's second proposal, Jennifer Lopez has announced amid beautiful images of their special day that she will be known from here on as Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in "a little white wedding chapel" just after midnight. Photo / On the JLO

In her latest subscriber-only newsletter, On the JLO, she writes: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient."

She shares that they tied the knot in "a little white wedding chapel" just after midnight. She wore "a dress from an old movie". He wore "a jacket from his closet".

They took photos in "a pink Cadillac convertible" and had "the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

She signs off, "Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

JLO tells her subscriber fans "Love is patient. Twenty years patient." Photos / On the JLO

It is indeed a full circle moment for the newlyweds who famously began dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year.

They were forced to postpone their wedding in 2003 and eventually ended up splitting in 2004.

But in a shock twist two decades later, the pair announced they had rekindled their love story in 2021.

According to court records obtained by the publication, the couple obtained a marriage licence in Clark County, Nevada.

A source close to the newlyweds confirmed to the site that they got married over the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen on April 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty

The wedding reportedly took place on Saturday, July 16 and the ceremony was held in both of their legal names: Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Earlier this year Lopez was spotted wearing an engagement ring when furniture shopping.

News of their Vegas-styled wedding came after Lopez gushed about Affleck in a rare post celebrating Father's Day.

Alongside a video, she wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together in the early 2000s. Photo / Getty

In the video, JLo narrated over a selection of snaps and claps of the pair, saying: "This is the best time of my life.

"I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be and I feel incredibly blessed."

While the Hollywood stars don't have children together, Affleck is father to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while J-Lo is mother to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.