Jennifer Lopez planning to move to LA for a 'fresh start' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are said to be looking for a home together in LA. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly planning a move to Los Angeles for a "fresh start" with Ben Affleck.

A source has claimed the In The Morning singer "is packing up her Miami rental" and will be looking for new schools for her 13-year-old twins Emme and Max - whom she has with third husband Marc Anthony - in California later this year.

They told E! News: "She will be between LA and the Hamptons this summer, but LA will be her base.

"She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."

The former couple recently rekindled their romance after they first dated in 2002, when they got engaged after two months of dating and split 18 months later.

The source added: "She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben. They will be at their LA home soon."

News of the Second Act star's big move comes after it was claimed this week that the pair are already discussing "settling down".

Sources said they are so close that friends wouldn't be surprised if another "quickie engagement" was on the cards.

They claimed: "Jen's cloud nine – she and Ben are well and truly back on. Despite all those years apart, their feelings have come rushing back. It all feels so natural.

"After the heartache she's been through over the last few months, Jen's admitted Ben has really helped her heal and he's doting on her, which has given her faith in a happily ever after.

"They've already spoken about the future and settling down, which she's full of joy and excitement about. Friends wouldn't be surprised if they have a quickie engagement or even a wedding like they'd once planned."

The 51-year-old singer and actress is said to be convinced she and Ben, 48, are "meant to be" after their paths crossed again this year following her split from ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez and his separation from Ana de Armas.

The source added: "Jen truly believes that all paths have led to this one and that she and Ben are meant to be. It really is like a movie plot and she's invested in their fairy tale.

"They've spent a lot of time going over mistakes they made the first time and they are making a conscious effort not to let outside influences affect their relationship again. They've agreed not to speak about each other in interviews and generally keep a lower profile than they did the first time around."