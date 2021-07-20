Jennifer Lopez avoids talking about Ben Affleck romance in Today show interview

Jennifer Lopez's awkward response to Ben Affleck question. Video / Today

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance has sent fans into a frenzy, but it appears J-Lo prefers not to talk about it publicly.

The star appeared on the Today Show, and played coy when asked about Affleck, Page Six reports.

Today show host Hoda Kotb asked: "Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I'm like, 'She looks happier! She looks happier!' Are we happier?"

Lopez quickly changed the subject, and it appeared she was not willing to comment about her new romance. Her appearance on the talk show was to promote her new song Love Make the World Go Round with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"The song is out. Five years since we've done it and I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now."

The host tried again to get answer from J-Lo, and played the friend card.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously engaged in November 2002. Photo / Getty Images

"Wait, it's me you're talking to, you know that?" she asked Lopez.

And still, Lopez kept mum.

She replied: "I know, you can call me. You have my number."

Her answer prompted laughter from Miranda and Kotb.

J-Lo and Affleck holidayed together in the Hamptons for the fourth of July, and they were also photographed house-hunting together in Los Angeles last week.

A source told E! News the couple weren't in a rush to move in together with their children:

"Ben is very settled in his home and it's close by to his kids. Jennifer's house is also a place she likes being and is a good family home."