Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted going to the gym together in Miami

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially back together - and fans spotted a sweet detail in new photos of the pair. Photo / Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted hitting the gym together in Miami.

The celebrity couple, who recently reunited following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez, were snapped popping to the gym together in Miami, Florida, on Monday morning, reports the Daily Mail.

And in a sweet throwback to their past relationship, the actor, 48, sported a silver watch Lopez gave him in 2002 when they first started dating.

Affleck had arrived in town just the day before the couple took to the gym together in their active wear.

Sources told In Touch that the couple appeared "madly in love" during their gym date - "clearly picking up where they left off in their relationship years ago".

An insider also said: "They even shared a kiss on the gym floor and were super playful with each other between sets."

It comes after sharp-eyed fans first noticed Affleck's watch as he smoked a cigarette on the balcony after reuniting with Lopez at her home on the weekend.

It appears to be the same watch that he wore during his cameo appearance on Lopez's 2002 music video for her song Jenny from the Block.

Just a month ago, Lopez confirmed that her relationship with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez had come to an end after dating for four years and being engaged for two.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hit the gym together in Miami Beach on Monday.



An eyewitness said the pair were “affectionate and looking very much in love” as they left the building. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mdahXVIIb0 — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) May 24, 2021

And a source told People last week that Lopez had returned to Los Angeles to spend more time with Affleck as they reunited earlier in the week.

"Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days. She spent time with Ben. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip."

The source went on to explain that the couple are navigating a long-distance relationship together.

"It's a tricky situation since they live so far from each other, but they both seem committed to making things work."