Aniston, who hasn’t publicly romanced anyone since her 2017 split from husband Justin Theroux, was first reported to be dating Curtis in July after being set up by “mutual friends”.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together. They are happy and really into each other.”

The couple are said to have “started off as friends but really hit it off” over time.

The source said: “They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in LA. It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.”

Aniston and Curtis were pictured together that month while on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with the Cake actor’s close friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis (pictured), reportedly dating since July, have been spending a lot of time together. Photo / GC Images

Although the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight until now, they have been supporting one another on social media.

Aniston, who was also previously married to Brad Pitt, has liked most of the life coach’s Instagram posts over the past few months, including a video posted last week about recovering from a “divorce, break-up or difficult romance”, and Curtis liked her May 25 photo dump, which included a copy of his 2024 book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide.