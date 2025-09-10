Jennifer Aniston's new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, supported her at the Morning Show premiere in New York. Photo / WireImage
Jennifer Aniston’s new boyfriend supported her at the Morning Show premiere on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the Museum of Modern Art in New York to celebrate the fourth season of her Apple TV+ show, and while she didn’t pose with Jim Curtis, the 49-year-old hypnotistwas seen smiling on the sidelines in a casual all-black outfit while Aniston was photographed with co-stars including Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.
Curtis’ appearance at the event came a few days after the former Friends star shared a series of photos from her northern hemisphere summer fun, with fans speculating she did so to quietly confirm their relationship as one of the pictures included a sunset shot featuring the back of a man’s head, which many thought was her new partner.
She captioned the post: “Thank you summer [sunshine, heart and prayer emojis] (sic)”
Aniston and Curtis were pictured together that month while on vacation in Mallorca, Spain, with the Cake actor’s close friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.
Although the pair have kept their romance out of the spotlight until now, they have been supporting one another on social media.
Aniston, who was also previously married to Brad Pitt, has liked most of the life coach’s Instagram posts over the past few months, including a video posted last week about recovering from a “divorce, break-up or difficult romance”, and Curtis liked her May 25 photo dump, which included a copy of his 2024 book Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide.