Jennifer Aniston thinks her schedule on The Morning Show is like "childbirth". Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has compared her The Morning Show schedule to “childbirth”.

The Friends actor stars alongside Reese Witherspoon in the Apple TV+ drama – which is about to return for its fourth season – and she admitted she always has doubts about whether or not she’ll return for another gruelling run.

She told Glamour magazine: “I don’t know. Every year since I finished the first season, I was like, ‘Well, that’s it – I’m dead. That just killed me’. And then you forget.

“I kind of compare it to what childbirth must be like when my friends are like, ‘You just kind of forget what it was, and then next thing you know you’re knocked up again.’

“And having that same agony of pushing that watermelon out of a tiny little pinhole and then you just get to do it again.”