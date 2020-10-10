Jeff Goldblum recreates iconic pose urging fans to vote

Here is the original photo. Photo / Instagram

Jurassic Park actor Jeff Goldblum has recreated his iconic pose from the film to encourage fans to get voting.

The original yet iconic shot from the film shows Goldblum wearing an open black shirt, lying suggestively on his side.

In a post to instagram, Goldblum shared new version of the original photo, telling his followers it was a "reward".

"Nearly 3000 of you are ready for this November's election. Here's your reward…how time flies."

He also previously teamed up with fellow Jurassic Park co-stars, Sam Neill and Laura Dern to encourage people to get started with the process on National Voter Registration Day.

Goldblum shared a photo on Instagram with the trio all wearing black face masks with the words "vote" printed on the front of the masks.

Kiwi actor Sam Neill took to Twitter earlier in the week, to share the news of positive coronavirus tests on the set of his new movie, Jurassic World: Dominion.

Re sharing the tweet from director Colin Trevorrow, Neill stated: "Yes, roaring and raging and racing back very soon after a brief pause in our Mega Maximum Monumental Milestone EPIC!"

Trevorrow announced an hour earlier the temporary suspension of filming after people on set tested positive for coronavirus.

"Woke up to the news we had a few positive coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols, we're going to pause for two weeks. Back soon," the statement said.

The revelation comes just days after Universal pushed back the release of the new Jurassic World film. The upcoming instalment will now debut on June 10, 2022 — a year later than planned.

The film, the sixth entry in the 27-year-old series, had just started rolling cameras in the UK when coronavirus started to spread across Europe in March.

Neill, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are reprising their roles in Jurassic World: Dominion. Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and BD Wong are also set to star.