Jeep pulls advert starring Bruce Springsteen after news of drink-driving arrest

Legendary rocker, Bruce Springsteen, has been dropped by his sponsor, Jeep, in the wake of news of a drink-driving arrest. Photo / Jo Lopez / Frontier Touring

Bruce Springsteen has been publicly rejected by Jeep. The American car manufacturer has removed the commercial in which Springsteen starred as news broke this week of a drink-driving charge the singer received in November last year.

News broke this week that the Born in the USA hitmaker was arrested for "reckless driving, consuming alcohol in a closed area, and driving while intoxicated".

Springsteen was arrested on November 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed today.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 24km north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was co-operative.

The incident has been a serious blemish on Springsteen's squeaky clean reputation and has driven Jeep to remove his ad from their YouTube channel.

The commercial, which still appears on Springsteen's Instagram, shows the music legend driving on sparse roads in the US while speaking about the need to unify the country. According to ABC Australia, The Boss' starring role was a big deal because no company had previously secured his endorsement.

Created for screening during the coveted Super Bowl slot, the revelation of Springsteen's drink-driving charge left Jeep with no choice but to remove the commercial in order to distance themselves from the rock star.

Jeep has since confirmed that they did, in fact, remove Springsteen's ad due to his recent arrest. "It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate," the company said in a statement to Pitchfork. "But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

Springsteen will need to appear in court in a few weeks to face the charges.