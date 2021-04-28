'Jaw-dropping' Epstein video resurfaces online. Video / VH1

The life of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been pored over since his death in custody in 2019.

The sordid secrets of the paedophile's vast network of properties and planes and his extensive connections with high society were exposed after his mysterious passing - but he was no stranger to media coverage.

Now a segment from a 2007 television show that featured glowing praise of Epstein has been shared online - and it hasn't aged well.

The clip, from VH1's The Fabulous Life of Billion Dollar Wall Street Ballers, was shared to Twitter by Eoin Higgins, who wrote: "35 seconds in and you're thinking, this won't get worse. But it does."

"No Wall Street island hopper grabbed a sweeter spread than our friend Jeffrey Epstein." pic.twitter.com/O5AErnMqgJ — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) April 27, 2021

Higgins assured his followers that: "Yes, this VH1 puff piece on Jeffrey Epstein is real" as shocked reactions poured in.

"Jaw dropping half an inch every second until it's completely on the floor," one person tweeted.

"This is the most outrageous video I've ever seen in my life I am completely losing my mind," said another.

"This is quite literally the most insane thing I've ever seen in my life. No contest," another commenter added.

"Jeff was a high school math teacher who traded his blackboard for the big board," the enthusiastic narrator says.

"He just couldn't keep out of the classroom. When he bought himself a house, he bought himself a school house," referring to Epstein's New York mansion.

The clip describes the network of closed-circuit cameras as part of the "bells and whistles" of the property.

Insiders have claimed that Epstein used the cameras to record his "guests" raping under-aged girls, using the tapes to blackmail them.

The video also waxes lyrical about Epstein's use of private jets to travel the world, highlighting his trip to Africa with Bill Clinton - a trip that also featured Kevin Spacey.

"I screamed when Kevin Spacey showed up," tweeted one person.

In 2019 the disgraced billionaire and convicted sex offender was found dead in his New York City jail cell.

The medical examiner ruled Epstein, 66, took his own life after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges, but conspiracy theories about his passing have been rife since.