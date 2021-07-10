Jamie Lynn Spears' book publishers slam 'incorrect' pre-release information

Jamie Lynn Spears speaks up for her sister. Video / jamielynnspears

Publishers of Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir have slammed the release of "incorrect and incomplete information" regarding the book.

It was revealed earlier this week the younger sister of Britney Spears is gearing up to release a memoir titled "I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring it Out", which takes part of its name from Britney's hit track, "… Baby One More Time".

However, Worthy Publishing has now insisted the information that was released about the tome is not correct - including the title.

In a statement, the publisher said: "Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites.

"We deeply regret that incorrect and incomplete information about her book has appeared in the public space, particularly at this sensitive time for Jamie Lynn and her family."

According to the publishing company, Jamie Lynn's book is "as-yet-untitled" and is scheduled for publication in January 2022.

They continued: "Jamie Lynn's book has been in development over the past 12 months and will allow the world to hear her inspiring story in her own words, for the first time. We look forward to sharing accurate and complete details about the project at the appropriate time and to celebrating the release of her memoir with Jamie Lynn and her fans next year."

It was previously claimed Jamie Lynn's book would open up about her life from child star to mother of two, after she fell pregnant at the age of 16 with her and then-boyfriend Casey Aldridge's daughter Maddie, now 13.

The former "Zoey 101" star - who also has Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson - was also slated to share some "funny and inspiring" anecdotes, including stories involving her famous older sister.