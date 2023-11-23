Actor Jamie Foxx in Los Angeles, California in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: mention of sexual and physical assault

A lawsuit was filed against Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx this week, alleging battery and sexual assault at a rooftop bar in New York City in 2015.

CNN is reporting allegations against the star, with the news outlet saying it has obtained the complaint, and contacted Foxx and the plaintiff — whose identity is protected.

More details have been reported by Variety, which says that the incident took place at 1am on the night in question when the plaintiff and a friend were seated next to Foxx. After taking photos with the celebrity, the alleged assault took place, which the suit says was witnessed by a security guard. The plaintiff also claims she sought medical treatment following the alleged assault.

Foxx had taken a three-month break from work earlier this year, following a mystery health issue. After falling ill in Atlanta, Georgia in May, while filming the Netflix movie Back in Action, he was hospitalised following a “medical complication” and received outpatient treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Chicago. Returning to acting in July, Foxx filmed a commercial for sports betting company BetMGM alongside hockey star Wayne Gretzky.

Though the lawsuit against Foxx dates back to 2015, it falls under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which provides a one-year window for claims that fall outside the standard statute of limitations. The law expires this week and has had over 2500 lawsuits, including high-profile cases against Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby.

This week Sean “Diddy” Combs settled with former partner Cassie (full name is Casandra Ventura) one day after she filed a lawsuit containing allegations of beatings and abuse.

Also filed today, as the Act’s window closes, Guns N’ Roses founder and frontman Axl Rose has been sued by a model who claims that he raped her in New York City in 1989.