Jada Pinkett-Smith on her series Red Table Talk.

An unearthed clip shows Jada Pinkett Smith saying that she "really didn't want to get married" to Will Smith and that the couple had a "horrible" wedding.

Pinkett Smith admitted "crying down the freaking aisle" before marrying the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star on New Year's Eve in 1997.

"I was under so much pressure, you know, being a young actress, being young, and I was just, like, pregnant and I just didn't know what to do," she says in the snipped of Red Table Talk that has now resurfaced on social media.

"I never wanted to be married," she adds.

The clip is from 2018 and has renewed controversy around her relationship with R&B singer August Alsina, with whom she got involved around that time.

Pinkett Smith says in the clip that her mum forced the couple to get married after she became pregnant with their son Jaden, who's now 23.

"I really didn't wanna get married," she said.

"We only got married because Gammy was crying," Smith then tells daughter Willow, who was part of the Red Table Talk discussion that day, alongside Will Smith.

"It was almost as if Gammy was like, 'You have to get married, so let's talk about the wedding'," said Pinkett Smith.

"And now Gammy done gone to Will, crying about 'I don't want a wedding', and now I'm being forced to have a wedding," she said. "I just wanted it to be the two of us on a mountain because I was like: 'This is serious business.'"

Jada and Will tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 1997 in Baltimore, Maryland, where Pinkett Smith is originally from.

"The wedding was horrible," her mum conceded in the clip. "It was a mess. Jada was sick, she was very unpleasant ... She didn't co-operate with anything."

"And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so pissed I went crying down the freaking aisle. I cried the whole way down the aisle," Pinkett Smith added.

The same can not be said for Will who was reportedly thrilled to be marrying Jada.

"There wasn't a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family," he said during the episode. "From literally 5 years old, I was picturing what my family would be."

This is not the only old clip featuring the Smiths that has resurfaced lately.

A video from 2019 showing a heated exchange between the couple has resurfaced, with fans pointing out the tension between them.

In the 49-second clip, which was filmed by Pinkett Smith on her Instagram Live, her visibly upset husband tells her "don't use me" for clout, adding that social media is "his bread and butter".

The clip, which has been circulating on Reddit this week after the Oscars scandal, sparked speculation about the state of the Smiths' marriage, as viewers highlighted the tension between husband and wife, even while Pinkett Smith was filming.

Smith tells her, "My social media presence is my bread and butter. So you can't just use me for social media. Don't just start rolling; I'm standing in my house. Don't start rolling."