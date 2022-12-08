Jackie Chan reveals he is in talks for Rush Hour 4

Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker from Rush Hour 3. Photo / Supplied

Are you ready Rush Hour fans? There might be a fourth film on the way.

Legendary martial arts star and actor Jackie Chan has revealed he is in talks to star in the fourth instalment of the Rush Hour films.

The Daily Mail reported that while appearing at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the beloved actor touched on his upcoming projects and said he is considering starring in another Rush Hour film.

“We’re talking about part 4 right now” he said revealing he has plans later today to meet with the upcoming film’s director where they will discuss the script.

Chan starred as Hong Kong cop Detective Inspector Lee alongside Chris Tucker’s LAPD Detective James Carter in three hugely successful Rush Hour films.

The first film was a global success earning US$244m ($382m) at the global box office in 1998 however Chan told fans he originally thought it would fail.

During his appearance at the film festival, Deadline reported the star told fans he was ready to give up on Hollywood because “they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action”.

“My manager said look, there’s a script, and it’s called Rush Hour,” Chan said, “I said no, Hong Kong police? I’m not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don’t you try last time. I said okay, this is the last time.”

Chan and Tucker’s film was an instant success and Chan recalls the film’s director Brett Ratner calling the duo and telling them what “we’re 70 million in the first weekend”, referring to box office numbers.

Despite revealing he is set to meet with the director, Chan did not elaborate on who the director might be.

Previously the films were directed by Ratner however since wrapping the third instalment of the movies, Ratner has faced multiple sexual harassment and assault allegations.

The shocking allegations first made headlines in November 2017 when six women spoke to the Los Angeles Times accusing the Hollywood director of many non consensual acts, including harassment, inappropriate touching and forced oral sex.

Two of the women who came forward included actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.

According to Daily Mail, Ratner has denied the allegations but despite this, Warner Brothers did not renew the US$450 million (NZ$705m) deal with the director’s global media company, RatPac Entertainment in which he founded with Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and Australian billionaire James Packer.