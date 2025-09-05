Jack Osbourne described the moment he learned of his father Ozzy's death at age 76. Photo / Getty Images
Jack Osbourne has described the devastating moment he was told his father had died at the age of 76.
The reality TV star’s dad Ozzy passed away on July 22 at his home in Buckinghamshire, England, and was laid to rest in a private ceremony beside the estate’s lake thefollowing day.
His death, caused by acute myocardial infarction and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest – following a brutal battle with Parkinson’s disease and amid agony after a series of back surgeries – came just weeks after what proved to be his final live performance in Birmingham.
In a new YouTube video, Jack, 39, recalled the last time he saw his father.
He said: “My dad was great. He was in a good mood, he was happy.”
Jack added about the moment he was told Ozzy had passed away: “I woke up in Los Angeles to a knock on my house door at around 3.45 in the morning.
“Someone who has worked for my family for about 30 years now was knocking on my door and when I looked through my window and I saw it was him, I knew something bad had happened. I was informed that my father had passed.”
Jack went on: “So many thoughts, there was a level of like, ‘Okay, he’s not struggling. He’s not suffering anymore, and that is something’.