Jacinda Ardern cries with laughter over Mark Richardson's infamous cricket cramp

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been reduced to tears of laughter at the expense of broadcaster Mark Richardson after watching a video of his infamous cricket cramp.

While on The AM Show, host Duncan Garner played a clip that showed Richardson famously cramp up in 2003 while playing for the Black Caps.

The clip shows Richardson "squealing" and falling to the ground in immense pain as his hamstring cramped up while playing a shot against Indian spinner Anil Kumble.

While the footage is being shown, Richardson explained "everyone that's had cramp knows that it hurts, but that's the worst cramp".

"I'm a crampy person, but that was the worst cramp I've ever had.

"By the way, no one takes the time to notice what the score was. 232 for 1!"

Mark Richardson had batted for hours before he went down in a screaming mess after suffering a cramp to his hamstring. The 2003 incident then went viral. Photo / Fox Sports One

But as Richardson described the pain he suffered, the camera cuts to Ardern who is sitting beside the set in tears of laughter.

"Prime Minister, a moment of sympathy from you?" Garner asks, to which Ardern is seen wiping away tears while trying to hide her laughter from the camera.

"No, no. Deserved Prime Minister," Garner says in response to Ardern's laughter.

"She's cramped up," he then jokes.

"I think the Prime Minister said a lot there by saying nothing," Garner continued as Ardern tried to compose herself.

It's not the first time Ardern and Richardson have been on opposite sides.

In 2017, Ardern scolded Richardson after he asked what her baby plans were not long after being promoted as the leader of the Labour Party.

Richardson had asked said: "I think this is a legitimate question for New Zealand, because she could be the prime minister running this country - she has our best interests at heart, so we need to know these things.

"If you are the employer of a company you need to know that type of thing from the woman you are employing ... the question is, is it OK for a PM to take maternity leave while in office?"

Ardern hit back at Richardson's line of questioning, pointing at him and labelling his query "totally unacceptable".

"For other women, it is totally unacceptable in 2017 to say that women should have to answer that question in the workplace. That is unacceptable in 2017. It is the woman's decision about when they choose to have children" she said.

"It should not predetermine whether or not they get the job."

When he defended himself, she asked: "Would you ask a man if they are likely to have kids in the future?"

He said yes.