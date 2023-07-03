Phillip Schofield and ITV's managing director for entertainment, Kevin Lygo. Photo / Getty images

Following news that ITV has launched an investigation into Phillip Schofield’s affair with a “much younger employee”, new details about complaints the network received regarding the relationship have come to light.

The Mail on Sunday reported a senior manager on ITV’s show Loose Women had previously complained to the network’s top bosses raising “serious concerns” about the man - who has not yet been named and is only identifiable as Person X - Schofield was having an affair with despite ITV chief’s claiming they were unaware of any concerns.

An email was reportedly sent to management – including managing director for entertainment Kevin Lygo – in 2020, highlighting concerns for the young man’s wellbeing and the news outlet has alleged it warned ITV they had a duty of care towards the vulnerable man.

ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall and managing director for entertainment Kevin Lygo. Photo / Getty Images

Lygo reportedly told the news outlet he has “no recollection” of the email and the alleged documentation was not mentioned at a select committee hearing last month where Lygo and ITV’s chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall were reportedly questioned about the scandal.

The news outlet has also reported a number of panelists who starred on Loose Women while the man worked on the show before being paid off by the network, made their concerns about the man’s wellbeing known to show executives.

One source noted that early 2020 was difficult for many cast and crew of the show as they were witness to the deteriorating mental health of Person X.

“His behaviour had become increasingly volatile, which now all makes sense. At the time various people had heard rumours about his relationship and it was thought that the fact he needed help with his mental health ought to be escalated to those higher up so he could get some support.

“It was then that the senior manager decided to put it in writing so there would be a paper trail of their concerns.”

A spokesperson for ITV has since told the Mail on Sunday that they have “no record” of the emails described however, MP John Nicolson reportedly revealed a copy of the email in question during a committee hearing last month. Noting that it was allegedly sent to an ITV staff member by someone on Lygo’s team, the email stated that at a meeting on October 4, 2021, a staff member “referred to concerns about the conduct of Phillip Schofield and another colleague working on This Morning”.

The correspondence continued to say, “I’m not able to share all the details, but I can find no evidence to suggest that Kevin Lygo failed to take action on the allegations that you have raised with him.”

Phillip Schofield has already given his first interview since news of his affair broke. Photo / BBC

This is not the first time the news outlet has reported ITV knew about the affair. In May, they also published a first-person piece written by UK-based New Zealand journalist Dan Wootton who admitted he and other media stars knew about Schofield’s affair in 2019 when he worked at ITV as a daytime presenter.

Wootton wrote in the article that in November 2019, he had recently left his role as a showbiz presenter on ITV’s Lorraine show, noting his departure was “complicated”. He said he was then offered a new contract for 12 months, but there were two conditions attached he claims he “wasn’t prepared to accept”.

“First: Any form of reporting on the then developing Phillip Schofield scandal will get you immediately taken off air (he’d already tried to have me sacked multiple times, by this point),” he wrote.

The Kiwi journalist continued to say he declined the offer and walked out of ITV’s “soulless offices” where he continued to report on the “growing civil war at This Morning”.

Following his departure, Wootton continued talking to his friends in the industry, finding out that the “happy-go-lucky and ambitious lad” Schofield has admitted to having an affair with despite being more than 30 years his junior, turned into a “clearly troubled” young man.

UK-based New Zealand journalist Dan Wootton revealed he knew about the affair in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

After Schofield’s relationship with the youngster “soured” he was moved on from This Morning to Loose Women. Many of the presenters were “livid” about the situation: “We shouldn’t be having to deal with Phillip’s messed-up situation. We love (the young worker) but he’s very troubled now. What if he can’t cope?” One unnamed presenter reportedly told Wootton.

He noted that while working as executive editor of The Sun, he spoke to eight ITV stars who raised concerns about Schofield’s “toxic behaviour, specifically the inappropriate relationship with the man”. However, after Wootton made a call to ITV’s group corporate affairs and communications director Paul Moore, it was made clear the broadcaster had no intention of investigating the information being presented to them.

At the time, an ITV spokeswoman dismissed Wootton’s 2019 story, stating: “It’s deeply disappointing and unfair for Phillip to be the target of this sort of malicious gossip”.

“Phillip is a much-respected broadcaster and colleague and this is absolutely not a description of This Morning that we recognise.”

Wootton added, “as we know now, this was not ‘malicious gossip’”.

It comes after The Sun reported yesterday that an investigation conducted by ITV has begun and is expected to take 12 weeks to complete. It will reportedly see interviews with Schofield, his former lover, as well as Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermont O’Leary.

Former co-hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. Photo / ITV

The findings will be filled into a report however sources have revealed to the news outlet that it is unlikely the report will be published before the UK winter - New Zealand summer.

The source said, “The inquiry will speak to all those involved. It will focus on what happened before and after he was first given work experience on the set of This Morning. And it will also seek to establish who knew what and when.

“As well as speaking to current staff it will also invite former employees to come forward with information.”

The Sun has reported the investigation will be led by lawyer Jane Mulcahy and will likely see statements presented by production staff as well as Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford and Dr Ranj Singh.

ITV boss, Carolyn McCall ordered the investigation after Schofield revealed he had lied in order to cover up his affair. She said in a statement the relationship was “deeply inappropriate” and despite being told a rumour about the relationship in 2019, a formal investigation was never launched.



