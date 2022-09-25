It's a girl! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcome their 7th child

The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news. Photo / Instagram @hilariabaldwin

It's a girl!

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed their baby girl into the world.

Named Ilaria Catalina Irena Baldwin, the couple announced on Instagram their "tiny dream come true" was born on Thursday, September 22, weighing 6lbs, 13oz (3090g).

The newborn is Alec's eighth child and Hilaria's seventh with the couple sharing sons Eduardo, 23 months, Romeo, 4, Leonardo, 5, and Rafael, 7, and daughters Maria, 18 months and Carmen, 8.

The Baby Boss actor is also father to 26-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

In a statement to People Magazine, the couple said "How grateful we feel to welcome our newest little daughter into this world,"

"Just as magical and filled with love as every other little person we have been blessed with."

They went on to say, "Her Baldwinito siblings are so excited and all discussing who she looks the most like … we are overjoyed to introduce you to baby Ilaria."

News of Hilaria's pregnancy broke in March when the mother of seven posted a video to Instagram in which she and her husband were seen surrounded by their children hugging and smiling.

It comes after the couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a photo of Alec on one knee and Hilaria grinning at him with their daughter, Carmen perched on her hip, Hilaria commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

"10 years packed full of so many babies, laughs, tears, frustration, breakthroughs, passion, fear, joy…and everything all in between that our life brings," Hilaria wrote. "Happy anniversary Alec."