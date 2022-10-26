Anita Wigl'it joins Lillie Rohan on It's A Date. Photo / Instagram

She’s happily married now but before finding domestic bliss, the Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under star had her fair share of pics in her DM’s.

Anita Wigl’it - aka Nick Kennedy-Hall - didn’t hold back on her first date with It’s a Date podcast host Lillie Rohan and got candid about the content of those cheeky pics, two very different first kisses and romance.

It was the first date to top first dates and resulted in a couple of blushing moments.

But even though they opted to keep things PG-ish this time, it didn’t stop the unlikely couple from unpacking their best, worst and wildest dating moments over a poolside lunch in Mykonos.

A first date win:

Wigl’it reveals there is one way to her heart and it’s all to do with effort - in and out of the bedroom.

“Being responsive to messages is really key because so many people you’ll be like, ‘Hi, um, really enjoyed our date, would you like to go on another one’

“And then they’ll reply like five hours later and be like, ‘Oh yeah, I’d love to go on another one.’ But it’s like, give me some sort of attention. Most people are just so lagging in their area.”

D**k pics:

Wigl’it has never dated as her drag queen alter ego. She prefers to keep things as real as can be on Grinder or Tinder but she admits, it wouldn’t matter either way because it’s not the face that matters when it comes to dating.

“In the gay world, it’s sort of like, they’re like, ‘Hey man, wanna see my penis?’ And you’re like, ‘Okay’. And then they send you a picture, and then if you like the penis, you say yes or no,” she laughs.

Are you a romantic person?

“My husband would say no,” the 33-year-old laughs, “But I think I am, I think I’m, I have a very romantic out view in life I suppose. Like old fashioned kind of romantic ideas, but in terms of terms of getting to actually do the romantic stuff, I’m lagging a little bit.”

“It’s just so much organisation.”

Do you put on a first-date facade?

Wigl’it is no stranger to enacting another version of herself, whether it’s playing the late Queen Elizabeth in a skit or entertaining the masses with her beloved drag queen persona but when it comes to dating, it’s all about staying true to herself.

“I think that’s the beauty of being a drag queen is that we kind of create another character. And so, people fall in love with the character, but also the character’s so much a part of you as well.

“And so I just kind of learnt to know that there are people that like you and people that don’t like you but as long as you are yourself and you like yourself and you’re not harming anyone, then that’s kind of all there is to it. So, no, I’m kind of always myself, really.”

How did Canada’s dating scene compare to NZ?

Pre domestic bliss, Wigl’it spent time in Canada while studying and found one major difference in the dating world.

“So in the gay world, we have kind of our tribes, I think they call it. So you’ve got your muscular ones, you’ve got your hairy ones and your twinky ones, your young ones and so there’s all this culture. So in Canada, I found it much more pronounced.

“In dating, people kind of say what they’re into. So they’re like, I’m looking for a skinny, person under the age of 21. It’s really specific, but in New Zealand it’s a bit more anything goes.”

Do you remember your first kiss?

“Yes. I’ve got two first kisses ...”

