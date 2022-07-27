Just months after the family put on a gushing show of unity amid Brooklyn's $5 million wedding, there's reportedly trouble in paradise. Photo / Getty Images

Brooklyn and Nicole Beckham-Peltz are more in love than ever, but fans suspect there could already be a riff in the family.

Page Six has reported Victoria Beckham and her new heiress daughter-in-law may have hit a rough patch recently despite only ever having nice things to say about each other on social media.

Pre-wedding, the pair appeared the ideal mother and daughter-in-law combo: fans witnessed "liking frenzies" between the two as they reacted to each other's social media posts. And Transformers star Beckham-Peltz often complimented her fashion designer mother-in-law's clothing line during interviews.

But following the lavish nuptials of Beckham's son to the actress and model, fans are speculating there could be a bitter secret hiding in plain sight: the two have been "ignoring each other" for months on social media.

According to the Daily Mail, a "family insider" raised suspicions when they refused to either confirm or deny the theory. Instead they told the news outlet, "People constantly speculate about relationships — we don't really care as it's just silly."

Another source fuelled rumours when they said the Peltz family's attitude towards brand Beckham could be to blame for the distance.

They said: "There is a feeling that the Peltzes rather turn their noses up at the Beckhams … the way that they do things, and their celebrity profile.

"Meanwhile, the Peltz clan has really embraced Brooklyn. There is a feeling that Brooklyn is now all about the Peltz family and not the Beckhams."

Daily Mail reported the feud is suspected to have originated at the couple's NZ$5.2 million wedding where sources reported the Beckhams were not seated at the same table as the Peltz family.

An onlooker later claimed the Beckhams "were not at the forefront" and that the "wedding was all about the Peltz family".

Claims about where the eldest Beckham child's loyalties lie have surfaced he skipped out on the family's European mega-yacht vacation to celebrate his wife's grandmother Bunny's 94th birthday instead.

The actress later flaunted her husband's activities on her Instagram account and posted a video of the aspiring chef reading out a birthday card he wrote for the matriarch.

"Happy birthday, I love you so much and I'm so honoured to be here on your birthday," The young Beckham said in the heartfelt video. "You're so amazing and you look so gorgeous today. Thank you for letting me into your gorgeous family."

The actress captioned the post, "second slide melts my heart into a puddle ~ look at her face".

Earlier in the year, the actress was criticised for what came across as a subtle dig at the Beckhams in an interview with Tatler Magazine. She said her new husband felt "pressured" to follow careers he didn't enjoy and added he felt "a lot of pressure to please people with his career and he didn't love it".

The actress also said her husband is now confiding and seeking advice from her billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.

"Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it's really sweet," she told the tabloid.

"I watch him call my dad and say, 'What do you think about this?' I love watching him learn from my dad."

"Celebrity wedding of the year"

The young couple tied the knot earlier this year with a three-day extravaganza which earned the title "celebrity wedding of the year".

They chose to hold two ceremonies - one Jewish, to honour Peltz's father, Nelson, and another Catholic, for her mother, Claudia. They invited 300 guests, including actress Eva Longoria, tennis superstar Serena Williams and former Spice Girl Mel C.

Peltz's father, a financier, reportedly insisted on covering the entire cost of the celebrations. According to the Sun, Peltz senior is said to be worth NZ$2.55 billion, while the Beckhams are worth a comparatively small $722 million.