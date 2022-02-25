Investigators have released a sad theory surrounding the Full House star's death. Photo / Getty Images

Investigators have released their theory on what may have occurred in the final hours of Bob Saget's life.

This comes after an autopsy report said Saget had suffered multiple fractures across the back of his skull and across his eye sockets. The report also revealed the star experienced bleeding on both sides of his brain. Police authorities found no traces of blood or hair on the marble counter or end tables in the bathroom.

Investigators are now theorising how Saget sustained his injuries with one leading theory being that he fell backwards onto the marble floor after losing consciousness in his hotel room.

The beloved TV star is then thought to have regained consciousness long enough to get into bed before he lost consciousness again and sadly passed away.

The Full House star was found dead on January 9, 2022 with the Orange Country Medical Examiner's office ruling the death as a result of head trauma. Authorities confirmed there was no foul play at the time of the star's death and no drugs or alcohol were found in his system.

Saget, who had performed a show in Jacksonville the night before, reportedly got into his hotel room at 2.17am. It is then estimated the star tragically passed away about 4am but wasn't found until 4pm local time the following day.

In a statement from authorities which was shared by Saget's family the official ruling of his death was that the star "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep".

The family told fans on February 9, "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."