The beloved TV actor was found dead in a hotel room last month. Photo / Getty Images

Beloved TV star Bob Saget died of head trauma, the late 65-year-old's family has revealed.

According to a statement from the Saget family obtained by E! News, the actor "accidentally hit the back of his head on something" and went to sleep "thinking nothing of it."

He was later found dead in the Florida hotel room he was staying in during his comedy tour.

No drugs or alcohol were found to be involved.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family said on Wednesday, February 9.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

The family said that investigators concluded that the Full House star "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep".

Saget died at the age of 65 in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9.

Over 100 loved ones turned up to mourn the comedian at his January 14 funeral, including Cameron Bure, John Stamos, who delivered a touching eulogy, Dave Chappelle, John Mayer, Howie Mandel and Kathy Griffin.

In Full House, Cameron Bure played the role of DJ Tanner, the eldest daughter of Saget's character, Danny Tanner, starring alongside each other in the ABC sitcom from 1987 to 1995.